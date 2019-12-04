Three Blind Mice, an area outside of Penticton frequented by mountain bikers and other users, is now a park thanks to a city council motion passed on Dec. 3. Part of the motion will have city staff amend the current licence to use agreements with groups in the area to require responsible maintenance and development of the park, among other things. (Photo from Google Maps)

Three Blind Mice receives park designation from City of Penticton

City to amend current licence to use agreements to require ‘responsible maintenance and development’

Three Blind Mice, an area frequented by mountain bikers and other user groups, has been rezoned as park land in a decision by city council on Dec. 3.

The 338-acre parcel of land, located at 1400 Riddle Rd., was originally designated as forestry grazing, and the redesignation is to allow the land use and agreements to align with the recently completed Official Community Plan.

Along with the rezoning, the motion also requests that a budget for the park’s management plan and the anticipated capital and operational outcomes is brought to council in a future annual budget process, and that wildfire interface concerns continue to be addressed through the Penticton Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

Another part of the passed motion, which was opposed by Coun. Campbell Watt, Judy Sentes and Julius Bloomfield, calls for the amendment of the current licence to use agreements that city has with the Penticton & Area Cycling Association (PACA) and the Penticton Disc Golf Club to “include additional language that outlines requirements to ensure orderly maintenance and development of the related infrastructure” among other things.

READ MORE: Community groups want Penticton land redesignated as park

“The city could continue to work with organizations such as PACA and Disc Golf, allowing them to maintain and develop this area in a responsible manner by amending their existing license to use agreements to include conditions regarding public consultation, environmental protection, construction and maintenance standards, and approvals by city staff prior to design and construction work being undertaken,” states the staff report to council. “This approach would be similar to the requirements outlined in partnership agreements between recreation sites and Trails BC and various user groups.”

The idea of designating the area as park land was brought forth earlier this year by residents in the area who were unhappy with trail activity by various user groups.

“I fully support the first three components (of the motion.) I’m not supportive of (the amendment of the agreements) because I think until such time that the management plan is complete, that’s the time to address your other concerns,” said Coun. Judy Sentes. “I feel the cart is going before the horse here. We’re going to do the plan and I’m supportive of that, but I don’t think we should do the other stuff until we have that.”

Coun. Campbell Watt echoed Sentes statement and defended PACA as “an organization that has proven itself very worthy of what they are doing” in regards to trail management in the Three Blind Mice area.

“They are doing it without funding. I know, for example, there are places like Rossland where municipalities give $130,000 to the same type of organization,” said Watt. “And we don’t fund (PACA), they fund themselves. So I’d love to see them continue their work.”

Len Robson, manager of public works with the city, clarified that the intention of adjusting the current agreements is not to prevent PACA from continuing their development, and that it could take up to 10 years to see a master plan for the park fully funded and developed.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts
Next story
Two charged with attempted murder in Westwold incident

Just Posted

Vernon golf course among Canada’s best

Both tracks at Predator Ridge crack top-20 in list of 50 best public courses in the country

Vernon football player celebrates Canadian college championship

Former VSS Panther Josh Hyer helped the Calgary Dinos win the Vanier Cup

Can’t take the farm outta the girl: Armstrong resident

Heaton Place resident Maxine Berry recalls life on the farm in Alberta

Penny the Vernon pitbull works on her fitness

BC SPCA Vernon celebrates Penny’s milestones on social media

Falkland shootout suspect has lengthy criminal record

Williams Lake RCMP issued a warrant for Darwyn Sellars’ arrest on Nov. 4, 2019

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

Shooting victim’s son-in-law sentenced for vandalizing B.C. home of alleged killer’s wife

Zachary Charles Steele, son-in-law to Rudi Winter, pleaded guilty to mischief over $5,000

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

North Okanagan realtors feed the need with annual drive

42nd annual event goes Dec. 4 in support of local food bank

Car break-ins all too common in Vernon

EDITORIAL: It seems we can’t even go a week without someone having their window smashed

B.C.’s 500th lung transplant, from Vernon, delivers thanks

Judi Mori joins Operation Popcorn in Vancouver

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Most Read