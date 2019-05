No injuries yet reported in the accident reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday

A three car accident has re-routed traffic on 24th Avenue in Vernon.

An accident reported around 8 a.m. at the intersection of 24th Avenue and 34th Street had traffic detouring the crash while emergency crews work to clear up the scene.

No injuries were reported.

