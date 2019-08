Alexis Park Drive was slowed in both directions as crews worked to clear a three-car MVA

Three cars were involved in a fender bender on the 3800-block of Alexis Park Drive Monday afternoon.

One vehicle was able to drive away from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic was slowed in both directions, but crews worked quickly to clear the scene.

READ MORE: Dirt biker found dead in Lavington

READ MORE: Vernon pub applies for cannabis retail outlet

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.