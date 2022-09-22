Three-day ban issued to driver after Vernon rollover

Officer suspected ability to drive impacted by alcohol; driver blows into Warn zone of roadside device

A Coldstream man was issued a three-day driving ban after rolling his vehicle in Okanagan Landing in Vernon Monday, Sept. 19, and blowing in the ‘Warn’ zone of a roadside screening device. (File photo)

A Coldstream man was issued a three-day immediate roadside prohibition (IRP) following a single-vehicle collision in Okanagan Landing.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of the crash at the intersection of Tronson and Lakeshore roads around 8:20 p.m.

“Officers, along with Vernon Fire Rescue Services and B.C. Emergency Health Services, responded,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski. “At the scene, they found a small Chevrolet Cobalt overturned on the side of the road.”

During the interaction with the driver, the investigating officer suspected the driver’s ability to operate the motor vehicle was impacted by alcohol.

A demand was read to the driver, a 27-year-old man. He provided a breath sample into a roadside screening device that resulted in a ‘Warn.’

The man was issued the IRP under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

