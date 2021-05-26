The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

UPDATE: Kelowna high school students killed in single-vehicle crash

The three occupants who died in the car crash were Grade 12 students at Kelowna Secondary School

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the cause of a horrific Wednesday morning crash that killed three Kelowna teenagers.

The identities of the three who died — an 18-year-old female driver, an 18-year old male passenger and a 17-year-old female passenger — will not be revealed. All three were Grade 12 students at Kelowna Secondary School, the school district’s superintendent confirmed.

“The Kelowna RCMP wish to thank the public for their patience while Gordon Drive remained closed, as our investigators were on scene to collect evidence to assist in determining the cause of the collision,” said Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to friends and family affected by this tragic collision. RCMP victim services are providing support to the witnesses, friends and family of the victims during this difficult time.”

Mounties are asking anyone who witnessed the accident and has not yet contacted the police to do so by calling 250-491-5354.

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

A Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) student told Capital News that the three occupants who died in the car crash were Grade 12 students at the school. They said that a teacher read out a letter informing the class that the students had died.

Central Okanagan School District superintendent Kevin Kaardal confirmed that the victims were grade 12 students at the school and said that the school district activated its critical incident response team to provide supports to students and staff.

“They help people understand the grieving process, listen, connect them to counsellors and other professional supports,” said Kaardal. “They will be at the school for as long as is needed. Our hearts and concern goes out to the families (who) have suffered this tragic loss.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 7:30 a.m.

Three people are dead after a horrific crash on Gordon Drive in Kelowna late Tuesday night.

Kelowna RCMP remained on scene of Gordon Drive and Cook Road hours after the single-vehicle collision, requesting drivers use an alternate route Wednesday morning.

Police officers arrived on the scene about midnight to discover a vehicle with extensive damage and the three deceased occupants inside.

Officers were in the process of identifying the occupants and completing the next-of-kin notifications Wednesday morning, while the BC Coroners Service was also notified.

Due to the severity of the collision, the area of Gordon Drive between Lexington Drive and Cook Road was closed until the scene investigation was complete.

