Three employees test positive for COVID-19 at Okanagan Superstore

Penticton 7 Eleven has reopened after closing for a week for COVID

Three employees working at the Penticton’s Real Canadian Superstore have tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaws, the company that owns the Real Canadian Superstores confirms that three employees have COVID-19 on Jan. 27. The last day one of the team members worked was on Jan. 15 and the other two staff worked last on Jan. 21.

The last COVID-19 exposure at a grocery store in Penticton was Dec. 4 when an employee at the Penticton Real Canadian Wholesale Club tested positive.

Sobeys and Loblaws companies list their stores when and where a COVID-19 case has been found.

Other giant grocery stores like Walmart don’t list or notify customers when there has been a COVID-19 exposure.

The 7-Eleven in Penticton at 2903 Skaha Lake Rd. closed for a week due to a positive COVID-19 case among its employees.

The staff member tested positive on Jan. 13, 2021.

The store and its gas bars re-opened on Jan. 23.

