Three people have put their name forward on opening day of nominations to run for a vacant seat on Vernon council. (File photo)

Three individuals put names forward for Vernon byelection

Flora Evans, Arthur Gourley and Stephanie Hendy came forward on the opening day of nomination period

A trio of candidates has filed nomination papers on the first day to do so, hoping to fill a vacant Vernon council seat.

Nominations opened Tuesday, Oct. 19, and Flora Evans, Arthur Gourley and Stephanie Hendy have submitted their names.

Gourley ran unsuccessfully for Vernon mayor in the last elections in 2018.

The byelection vote will be held Dec. 4. The vote was made necessary following the death of Coun. Dalvir Nahal in September.

The nomination period will close on Friday, Oct. 29, at 4 p.m.

The campaign period will start Nov. 6 and ends on general election day, Saturday, Dec. 4.

