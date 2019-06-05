Three men were saved by COSAR when their kayak overturned, photo provided by David Ogilvie.

Three men are safe after a kayak flips on Okanagan Lake

COSAR team responded to incident near Peachland

Three men were rescued from Okanagan Lake near Peachland Tuesday night.

RCMP said an adult man was kayaking in a group with two others and his kayak overturned and he was unable to re-enter his craft on his own.

Police were told that the man had been in the waters struggling for close to 45 minutes.

A witness said fire, RCMP, the fire departments rescue vessel and the COSAR team attended the incident by Todd’s RV & Camping.

None of the men were injured.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
