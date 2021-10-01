Three men arrested after defying mask mandate, threatening passengers on ferry to Vancouver Island

The maskless men reportedly threatened to fight others on the Sept. 24 sailing

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP arrested three men for allegedly refusing to wear masks and getting aggressive with others on a BC Ferries sailing bound for Vancouver Island on Sept. 24.

Officers boarded the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay Spirit of British Columbia ferry just after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 due to reports of three men who were threatening to fight other passengers.

All passengers aged 12 and over must wear masks in indoor spaces aboard vessels and at ferry terminals.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said the three men became aggressive after passengers confronted them about not wearing masks. BC Ferries officials also told the men they were required to wear masks.

Cpl. Andres Sanchez, media relations officer for Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, said the provincial mask mandates are in place to protect the public and help control the spread of COVID-19.

“These individuals defied the direction of the trained crew members whose job is first and foremost to keep passengers safe,” Sanchez said. “These three men took it upon themselves to put others’ health at risk by refusing to wear the masks on a crowded voyage and when confronted on their behaviour, threatened others.”

The three men were released with a December court date in Victoria and conditions barring them from BC Ferries property.

