Duty counsel Georgia Koulis, left to right, Alek Minassian, Justice of the Peace Stephen Waisberg, and Crown prosecutor Joe Callaghan are shown in court in Toronto on April 24, 2018 in this courtroom sketch. Police have said eight women and two men died after Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., allegedly drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk on April 23. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

Three new attempted murder charges for man accused in Toronto van attack

The man accused of killing 10 people and injuring 16 others in the van attack in Toronto last month appeared in court today

Three new charges of attempted murder have been laid against the man accused in a deadly van attack in Toronto last month.

Police have said eight women and two men died after Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., allegedly drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk on April 23.

Authorities initially said 13 people were injured that day, but further investigation revealed three others were also hurt.

Minassian was already charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

Related: Toronto van attack suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

Related: 8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

He appeared in a north Toronto court by video on Thursday and said nothing as the three new charges were laid. The case was adjourned to Sept. 14.

Outside court, Minassian’s lawyer said he didn’t want to talk about how his client was doing.

“This isn’t a time to discuss Mr. Minassian, this is still a grieving period for the city,” Boris Bytensky told reporters. “There are many families that are grieving for those lives lost and those injured. Our thoughts, the Minassian family’s thoughts, are with them.”

Bytensky added that he had no intention of litigating the case through the press or the public.

“I’m well aware of the emotion in the city about this. I’ve very respectful of that,” he said. “I’m not going to float things for purposes of suspicious. I simply am going to reassure people that we will handle this case as professionally as possible, as I know the Crown will as well.”

Those who died in last month’s attack ranged in age from 22 to 94, and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan.

Insp. Bryan Bott, the head of Toronto’s homicide squad, said shortly after the attack that police hadn’t identified a motive, but that the evidence they had didn’t meet the threshold for terrorism charges.

Related: The eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack identified

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Proposed Conservative parental tax credit would cost $600M or higher: PBO
Next story
Body recovered in Okanagan Lake

Just Posted

Body recovered in Okanagan Lake

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP alerted to body by boater Tuesday evening

Coldstream activates emergency centre

District opens centre after heavy rains, rising creek levels

Spall activates emergency operations centre

Portion of Powerhouse Road closed due to water

Armstrong issues advanced evacuation alert

Residents near Willowdale Drive, Patterson Avenue and lower Becker Street are to be ready to leave

Vernon shooting, Penticton carjacking and fatal shooting in Nanaimo linked: police

Public assistance sought in locating car associated with three B.C. incidents that left one man dead.

Your May 10 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

161 people died of illicit drug overdose in B.C. in March

Coroners service says first three months of 2018 show no sign of crisis letting up

Flexible hours as mothers re-enter workforce could ease wage gap: UBC study

Research says choosing their own hours, working from home could help reduce ‘motherhood pay gap’

Hawaii volcano park to close amid explosion concerns

Kilauea volcano could soon send boulders and ash shooting out of its summit crater

Supreme Court agrees to hear case from Bell, NFL on Super Bowl ads

Bell Canada, National Football League appeal CRTC ruling that exempted American ads on Canadian TVs

Residential school victims lose document fight; court sides with Ottawa

More than 60 lawsuits filed by 154 Indigenous children over the physical and sexual abuse

B.C. to work with emergency alert operator after test fails to reach all

Not everyone with a compatible phone that was on an LTE network received the alert

EDITORIAL: Food fight breaks out in B.C. Legislature

Private members bill would eliminate $61-a-day per diem for local MLA’s in Greater Victoria

Enderby seeks input on bus stop plan

City plans to move BC Transit stop for better accessibility

Most Read