UPDATE: Three new fires sparked in the South Okanagan- Similkameen

BC Wildfire Service is responding to a blaze off Olalla forest service road

UPDATE: 2:01 p.m.

BC Wildfire is responding to the Etches Creek blaze, north of Cathedral Provincial Park, with a rappel crew.

The fire is only spot sized and an estimated 10 by 10 metres.

The fire burning 19 km down Olalla forest service road is not a fire of note at this moment; however the blaze is displaying vigorous surface fire and some trees are candling.

UPDATE: 1:19 pm

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) is monitoring a wildfire burning on the Olalla Forest Service Road. The fire was discovered early this morning and is believed to have been caused by lightning.

B.C. Parks affected by wildfire include Cathedral Provincial Park, Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park and Snowy Protected Area.

Three new wildfires have sparked in the South Okanagan- Similkameen in the last two days.

We're responding to the ~30 ha Olalla FSR #BCwildfire (K52670) located ~19 km down the Olalla FSR and ~30 km SW #Penticton. 6 firefighters currently on site with air support and equipment. The fire poses no threat to Olalla or the Lower Similkameen Indian Band land at this time. pic.twitter.com/n0bBatb4nm — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 15, 2018

BC Wildfire Service is responding to the largest of the three, which sparked on Wednesday 19 km down the Olalla forest service road.

The blaze is 30 km southwest of Penticton and an estimated 30 hectares in size and displaying rank 4 behaviour.

According to BC Wildfire the blaze poses no threat to Olalla or the Lower Similkameen Indian Band land at this time.

Currently on site are six firefighters along with two helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment — more firefighters are expected on this blaze.

A lightning sparked fire started on Tuesday in the Cathedral Provincial Park near Skwekust Creek. It is estimated .10 hectares in size.

Another lightning sparked blaze started on Wednesday at Etches Creek, this fire is an estimated .01 hectares in size.

Residents of Keremeos may see helicopters bucking water over the Olalla fire, which is a different response crew from the Snowy Mountain blaze.

