Vernon’s Interior Freight and Bottle Depot Ltd. placed 14 of 30 in the BC Used Oil Management Association’s 30 Top Collectors of oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and containers across the province. (Interior Freight and Bottle Depot Ltd.)

Three Okanagan businesses recognized for recycling oil

Vernon and Kelowna Return Collection Facilities make Top 30 list

Three Okanagan businesses have been recognized by the BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA) for their exemplary performance and program commitment.

The not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling ofoil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and containers across the province named its 30 Top Collectors from its registered Return Collection Facilities (RCFs) on March 3 in its first year of the recognition program.

Vernon’s Interior Freight and Bottle Depot Ltd. and Kelowna’s Great Canadian Oil Change and Desert Cardlock Fuel Services Ltd. all made the list.

“We are extremely proud of these 30 B.C. used oil recycling facilities that received the ‘Top Collector’ award,” executive director David Lawes said. “They all took the necessary steps to ensure that their used oil recycling infrastructures are easy to use, convenient and environmentally friendly.”

Many of the organizations that made the list also applied and were awarded RCF infrastructure grants, Lawes noted, which provided the businesses with modified sea containers to facilitate the responsible collection and management of used oil, antifreeze and the filters and containers.

“We launched the ‘Top Collectors’ recognition program to thank the dedicated RCF operators for participating in our program and to create enthusiasm among the RCF staff for doing what can sometimes be a messy job,” Lawes said.

Lawes said this recognition is important to keep the BCUOMA’s more than 300 RCF operators motivated and pushing forward.

“We’ve made a lot of improvements to the program and a lot of the facilities have stepped up, applied for grants and we have seen volumes of collected oil increase significantly,” Lawes said.

He said he hopes to see more do-it-yourselfers and hobbyists using their local facilities to recycle their oil.

“It’s a shame, we have these facilities and we want to make it less of a secret,” Lawes said.

Recycling these products is crucial, he said, because if they are improperly disposed of, oils and antifreeze can cause significant harm to both the environment and human health.

“The quicker we get the oil back, the cleaner it is and the more likely we’ll be able to recycle it,” he said.

All 30 facilities recognized as Top Collectors this year will receive a plaque from the BCUOMA and depending on their placing, staff may receive a small gift as well, Lawes said.

Vernon’s Interior Freight and Bottle Depot Ltd. placed No. 14, while Kelowna’s Great Canadian Oil Change was No. 13 and the Desert Cardlock Fuel Services Ltd. placed No. 26.

The No. 1 Top Collector spot went to Ridge Meadows Recycling Society in Maple Ridge, Victoria’s Hartland Landfill took the second spot and Jepson Petroleum Ltd. in Williams Lake was third.

