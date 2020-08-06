FILE – CATSA employees perform security checks of passengers and their carry on at a security screening area at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Three screening officers at Vancouver airport test positive for COVID-19

The public is not believed to be at risk of exposure

Three screening officers at the Vancouver International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19, the Vancouver Airport Authority said Thursday (Aug. 6).

In a statement, the airport authority said safety and notification procedures have been followed and the officers are following B.C. Centre for Disease Control advice after recently being notified of the test results by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority.

“We are confident in the measures currently underway at YVR,” the statement read. The public is not believed to be at risk of exposure.

Black Press Media has reached out to Vancouver Coastal Health for more details.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusVancouver International Airport

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Arson suspected in several wildfires lit near Kootenay town
Next story
Agreement between province, BC Hydro, First Nation, ends legal fight over Site C

Just Posted

Here are Vernon’s top 10 worst intersections for crashes

Two intersections top the list with 28 crashes apiece

Morning Start: Water can freeze and boil at the same time

Your morning start for Thursday, August 6, 2020

Vernon veteran reaches 101 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Birthday celebration through the window at care home

Water draws Vernon artists together for exhibit

Gallery Vertigo open house Saturday for Spirit of Water

Hunting cabins were built west of Summerland

Area around Darke Lake was once known as the Piggeries

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

Mitchell’s Musings: Hockey’s comeback begins in earnest in August

Sports is back. Well, at least sports in a bubble is back.… Continue reading

Fire at Marble Point near Sicamous now under control

Two days of work on the fire has reduced its size and controlled it

Driver rescued after car goes down embankment near Kelowna

The Kelowna Fire Department performed the high-angle rope rescue around 7:10 p.m. on Aug. 5

UPDATE: Wildfire forces evacuation of homes Summerland and Penticton

Emergency vehicles are at the scene near Sage Mesa

Arson suspected in several wildfires lit near Kootenay town

RCMP making progress in arson investigation of Marsh Creek fires

Three screening officers at Vancouver airport test positive for COVID-19

The public is not believed to be at risk of exposure

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers free not-so-wily coyote with head stuck in jar

Poor pup was found with a glass jar stuck on its head in Maple Ridge

‘Do our lives count for less?’: COVID-19 exposes cracks in disability aid

In July, Parliament approved a $600 payment for people with disabilities facing additional expenses during COVID-19

Most Read