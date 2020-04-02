Three stabbings in one night in Kamloops

At least one of the stabbings is connected to the local drug trade

In a matter of five hours, three people were stabbed in Kamloops, with at least one incident connected to the local drug trade.

According to S/Sgt. Simon Pillay, about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of Tranquille Road. There they found a 47-year-old man with minor injuries to his face.

Then about 9:42 p.m., officers were called to a local medical facility in response to a stabbing victim. An investigation revealed a 31-year-old man had been stabbed while walking along the 400 block of Tranquille Road.

Police were once again called to the medical facility several hours later, about 1:30 a.m., for yet another stabbing victim. S/Sgt. Pillay said police discovered a 35-year-old man with stab wounds, however, it is unclear where in the city he was when he was stabbed.

“Every act of violence in our community is aggressively investigated. In each case, the investigation is in its infancy and therefore there is little information that can be released. At least one case directly involved a participant in the Kamloops drug trade, although none of these incidents appear related to each other,” said S/Sgt. Pillay.

“Pandemic or not, RCMP Kamloops remain focussed on delivering robust service on our core policing functions. Anyone with information on any of these incidents is encouraged to call the Kamloops RCMP. “

These stabbing incidents are the second to occur in Kamloops in the last six days.

On Saturday, a 59-year-old man was stabbed and died at the scene while two other men — a 62-year-old and a 58-year-old — were rushed to Royal Inland Hospital, where they were last reported to be in grave condition with life-threatening injuries.

A 21-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

stabbing

