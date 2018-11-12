Three structures burn in Spallumcheen

Three structures on the property were engulfed in flames upon officer’s arrival.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to the scene of a structure fire in Spallumcheen over the weekend.

On Nov. 11, 2018, just after 5 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP assisted the Armstrong/Spallumcheen Fire Department with a fire located in the 4500 block of Chamberlaine Road.

RELATED: Vernon vehicle fires thought to be arson

RELATED: Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department hires new officer

Three structures on the property were engulfed in flames upon officer’s arrival, which was extinguished by the Armstrong/Spaullumcheen Fire Department. All occupants had evacuated to safety and there were no injuries as a result.

The fire is not considered suspicious in nature, and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will continue to support ASFD with their investigation.

To report a typo, email: newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @johnkwhite
Email me john.white@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sides ‘far apart’ in Canada Post talks despite mediation, says union
Next story
Feds dropped ball with WWI anniversary tributes: historians

Just Posted

Three structures burn in Spallumcheen

Three structures on the property were engulfed in flames upon officer’s arrival.

Vernon remembers: Remembrance Day ceremony sees crowd

Nov. 11, 2018 marks 100 years since the armistice was signed

Vernon RCMP investigating assault on taxi driver

RCMP were called to assist a taxi driver who had just been assaulted by a female passenger.

Air quality advisory ends in Vernon, continues in Lavington

The initial advisory was issued Friday

SilverStar Museum launches banner season

Mountain film fest returns Dec. 15

VIDEO: Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee dies

Marvel co-creator was well-known for making cameo appearances in superhero movies

VIDEO: Vernon Farmers’ Market bustles at rec centre

It may have moved indoors for the season but the Vernon Farmers’ Market was no less dynamic.

Feds dropped ball with WWI anniversary tributes: historians

Wrote one historian: ‘Other than the Vimy Ridge celebration … I think they have done a very bad job’

Sides ‘far apart’ in Canada Post talks despite mediation, says union

The lack of a breakthrough means rotating strikes will resume Tuesday

Feds’ appeal of solitary confinement decision in B.C. to be heard

Judge ruled in January that indefinite such confinement is unconstitutional, causes permanent harm

Recognition for Mazu website founder Janice Taylor

Kelowna woman awarded alumni of distinction honour by Campion College

BCHL’ers on NHL Central Scouting player’s to watch list

The list includes seven current BCHL skaters

B.C. health care payroll tax approved, takes effect Jan. 1

Employers calculating cost, including property taxes increases

Mother of missing Shuswap woman holds out hope she’ll be found

Nicole Bell’s mom urges public to report any information that might help

Most Read