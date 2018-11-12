Three structures burn in Spallumcheen

Three structures on the property were engulfed in flames upon officer’s arrival.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to the scene of a structure fire in Spallumcheen over the weekend.

On Nov. 11, 2018, just after 5 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP assisted the Armstrong/Spallumcheen Fire Department with a fire located in the 4500 block of Chamberlaine Road.

Three structures on the property were engulfed in flames upon officer’s arrival, which was extinguished by the Armstrong/Spaullumcheen Fire Department. All occupants had evacuated to safety and there were no injuries as a result.

The fire is not considered suspicious in nature, and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will continue to support ASFD with their investigation.

