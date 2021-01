More to come

Vernon Fire Rescue Services are responding to a multi-vehicle incident on Highway 6 at Middleton Way Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Lawrna Myers - Contributed)

A multi-vehicle incident has traffic down to one lane on Middleton Way at Highway 6 Wednesday morning.

Witnesses said three cars were involved in the incident just before 10 a.m. Jan. 27, 2021.

The cause or extent of injuries is unknown at this point.

Slow lane eastbound at Highway 6 and Middleton Way is blocked to traffic as emergency crews are clearing the scene.

Traffic is moving slowly. Highway traffic is unaffected.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are on scene.

