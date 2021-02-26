Three vehicles collide on main Vernon road

Extent of injuries unknown at this time; police, ambulance and fire on scene

Vernon Fire Rescue Services, BC Ambulance and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a three-vehicle collision at 32nd Street and 41st Avenue Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (Google Maps)

Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in Vernon.

A T-bone incident at 32nd Street and 41st Avenue is slowing traffic Friday afternoon.

Crews were called just before 12:15 p.m. Feb. 26 for reports of a two-vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they learned a third vehicle was involved.

Crews are responding to a two-vehicle collision at 32nd Street and 41st Avenue #VernonBC #Tbone Motorists may expect delays. — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) February 26, 2021

Police and ambulance are on scene to divert traffic and tend to patients.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Send your photos or news tips to newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com.

READ MORE: Two hurt in Highway 97 rollover south of Vernon

READ MORE: ‘Stay local’: Dr. Henry shoots down spring break travel for British Columbians

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.