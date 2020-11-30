Three wanted by Vernon Mounties

Anyone with information on these three believed to be in the Vernon area are urged to contact police

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking information on the whereabouts of Guy Jaques Roy, left, Brock Dumont, centre, and Ashley Shan Abel, right. (Contributed)

Vernon Mounties are on the lookout for three individuals with arrest warrants believed to be in the area.

Guy Jaques Roy, 32, is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. He’s described as a 6-foot-3, 216-pound Caucasian man with brown hair and brown eyes.

Brock Dumont, 27, is wanted for breach of a release order.

He is measured at 5-foot-11 and 159 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has a noticeable tattoo on his neck.

Ashley Shan Able, 30, is wanted for theft and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The 5-foot-6 woman is around 160 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say don’t approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals. Instead, any information should be forwarded to the local detachment at 250-545-7171.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

