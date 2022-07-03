File Photo

File Photo

Thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan

The region could also see heavy winds and large hail on Sunday

  • Jul. 3, 2022 9:45 a.m.
  • News

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of the Okanagan.

Environment Canada issued the alert just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday for the Okanagan, Shuswap, and South Thompson regions.

Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Strong winds and large hail also possible.

Environment Canada is warning of the dangers of lightening as well, reminding people to head indoors before lightening strikes.

Residents are encouraged to report severe weather by tweeting with #BCStorm.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Arrest, fatality and injuries at Spion Kop, Lake Country

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EnvironmentOkanaganStorm

Previous story
People planning to attend AIDS conference in Montreal still struggling to get visas

Just Posted

File Photo
Thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan

One fatality has been reported on the Spion Kop trails in Lake Country
UPDATE: Arrest, fatality and injuries at Spion Kop, Lake Country

Mildred Lewis (front) enjoys a spin around Polson Park for her 100th birthday, courtesy of Cycling Without Age pilot Jim Wind, in 2019. The highly popular program rolled out again on June 13, following a two-year pandemic break. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon Cycling Without Age program back with second bike

The Sun Valley Cruise-In returns to Vernon July 8-10. The big show in Polson Park is Sunday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Contributed)
VIDEO: Movie classic revs up Vernon car show

Pop-up banner image ×