The Okanagan Rail Trail. (Photo - Holly Flinkman)

Tickets already sold out for fundraiser to be held on Okanagan Rail Trail

The run is set for May 11, at Kekuli Bay and will raise money for Inspire Kindness.

A fundraiser held for the first official run on the Okanagan Rail Trail is more than a month away but tickets have already sold out.

The Okanagan Rail Trail Run sold out in 52 hours after registration opened Sunday, Feb. 10, according to organizer Holly Flinkman.

The run will take 120 runners on 2.5 kilometres of track beside the lake.

“Due to permitting and transportation reasons we only allowed 120 runners to register. We will seek to increase (that number) in 2020,” Flinkman said.

RELATED: Gaps remain in plans for Okanagan Rail Trail

The run is set for May 11 starting from Kekuli Bay and will raise money for Inspire Kindness, which grants secret wishes for local mothers or fathers in need of a boost.

Flinkman, along with other organizers Shannen Beckinsale, with the Lake Country Running Club, and Colleen Clack, owner of Envy Apparel, continue to seek other opportunities to raise money for Inspire Kindness and welcome help from volunteers to help stage the trail run.

For more information, visit http://www.lakecountryrunclub.ca/okanagan-rail-trail-run.html.

