Sign in a school washroom telling people to use hand sanitizer since there’s no soap due to thefts. (Facebook)

Sign in a school washroom telling people to use hand sanitizer since there’s no soap due to thefts. (Facebook)

TikTok viral video challenge hits 3 B.C. high schools

42 soap dispensers ripped off washroom walls in past 2 days, says Chilliwack school district

A TikTok viral video challenge where youths vandalize, or steal equipment from their schools appears to have hit Chilliwack.

There were 42 soap dispensers ripped off washroom walls in three high schools in the last two days, said assistant superintendent Kirk Savage of the Chilliwack School District.

Three toilet-paper dispensers were also vandalized, he confirmed. They’re scrambling to replace the equipment.

A sign in one washroom reads: “Please use hand sanitizer after using washroom. No soap due to theft.”

Local schools reporting incidents include Chilliwack secondary, Sardis secondary and G.W. Graham.

On a local Facebook page, Chilliwack parents were warned to talk to their teens or check their social accounts after reports of the videos being uploaded by young people capturing their incidents of mischief.

The video content has since been removed by TikTok.

The challenge could initially be searched under the name ‘Devious Lick’ but then TikTok officials took action, with the communication team from TikTok tweeting:

“We expect our community to create responsibly – online and IRL.

“We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers.”

RELATED: Abbotsford TikTok star has 5,000 rubber ducks

RELATED: Debunking COVID myths on TikTok

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack School DistrictTikTok

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 infections creeping up, 706 more Thursday
Next story
Kamloops City Hall broken into twice, Mayor’s chain of Office stolen

Just Posted

Mission Road in Vernon will be closed for repairs starting at 8 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021. The work to repair a irrigation water main break is expected to last six to eight hours and the road will reopen Sunday morning. (File photo)
Road closures continue to plague Vernon streets

Damaged property near Killiney Beach property on Aug. 24, one of the Westside Road areas impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Recovery phase underway for residents in wake of White Rock Lake fire

The UBC Okanagan Heat are the newest member of Canada West track and field, which will allow them to compete at the 2021-22 Canada West championships. (Contributed)
UBCO to debut track and field program at 2021-22 Canada West championships

A polling station will be set up in the Nechako Residence gathering room on Monday, Sept. 20 for those living on campus and the areas surrounding campus. (Photo: Tom Zillich/Black Press Media)
Polling station to be set up at UBCO for students living near campus