Time to fire smart home is now: City of Vernon

Listen to the advice from emergency services, the City of Vernon urges as BC Wildfire Service personnel and community partners continue to work on the out-of-control White Rock Lake wildfire burning northeast at an estimated 45,000 hectares.

“For those who are not planning ahead, or not heeding the alerts and orders issued, these actions put significant stress on our systems and personnel,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

“These are resources that could be better used elsewhere. Please plan ahead. Please evacuate immediately after receiving notice to do so. Please stay safe.”

Residents are urged to fire smart their homes and create an evacuation plan.

If an evacuation alert is issued, it means residents must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice but if an order is issued, it’s time to go now.

“By staying after an evacuation order has been issued, you create a greater risk for yourself, your property and especially for the health and safety of firefighters and first responders working in the fire zone,” reads a statement from the city.

“We really want to thank everyone who has been paying attention to evacuation alerts and orders. We understand that it is a stressful time and being prepared is a critical step in assisting emergency services personnel,” Cumming said.

Additional information on how to fire smart your home, prepare for an evacuation and what to do if you are instructed to register at the Vernon ESS Reception Centre can be found in the links below.

Resources to be better prepared for an emergency: https://www.vernon.ca/activities-events/news-events/news-archive/resources-help-residents-be-better-prepared-emergency

Vernon ESS Reception Centre hours of operation: https://www.vernon.ca/activities-events/news-events/news-archive/update-vernon-ess-reception-centre-information

Prepare BC Preparedness Guide: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/public-safety-and-emergency-services/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/embc/preparedbc/preparedbc-guides/wildfire_preparedness_guide.pdf

Fire Smart: https://www.vernon.ca/homes-building/fire-safety/firesmart

Make your emergency plan: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/preparedbc/make-your-plan

