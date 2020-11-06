Timeline: Seven Kelowna schools confirm COVID-19 cases

The novel coronavirus has affected seven schools in Kelowna since the start of September

Since the start of November, Interior Health has alerted the media to five new COVID-19 cases within the Central Okanagan School District and a one case at an independent school.

Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School, Springvalley Elementary, Saint Joseph Elementary School, Kelowna Secondary School, Ecole KLO Middle School, Ecole De L’Anse-Au-Sable and Okanagan Mission Secondary have confirmed cases since late October.

The first case at Ecole De L’Anse-Au-Sable was confirmed to the public on Oct. 20. Following this, an outbreak was confirmed at the school which infected 16 people within a week. This was the first recorded outbreak at a school in the province since students returned to class.

On Nov. 5, the outbreak was declared over.

Saint Joseph Elementary School, reported two confirmed cases of the virus, one on Oct. 27 and another on Nov.2.

Since Oct. 25, three seemingly unrelated cases have been confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School, the second on Oct. 26 and the third Nov. 4.

On Oct. 27, Aberdeen Hall alerted the public that a member of their pre-school community tested positive for the Coronavirus.

On Nov. 4, a single case at Okanagan Mission Secondary School was reported. A day later, another seemingly unrelated case was confirmed.

Also Nov. 5, a case was confirmed at Springvalley Elementary School, and two cases were reported at KLO Middle School.

Throughout these announcements, the Central Okanagan School District has not stated whether the confirmed cases are connected to students, teachers or staff.

Since students returned to schools, a group on Facebook has dedicated their time to making information about COVID-19 exposures in schools, available in real time.

The group, BC School Covid Tracker, says they’re doing so in an effort to provide, “deserved and needed information to keep our families and communities safe.”

They have also created an interactive map, showing all the confirmed cases at schools in Canada.

To view a list of exposures at schools, visit InteriorHealth.ca.

