Tires slashed on out-of-province vehicle at Vernon mall

This Chevrolet Tahoe SUV allegedly had the tires on its driver’s side punctured by an unknown individual at the Village Green Shopping Centre parking lot Wednesday, Nov. 11. The vehicle had a Saskatchewan licence plate, but the owner lives in Vernon. (Kerry Hutter photo)

It was a Remembrance Day to forget for one Vernon resident.

A woman exited the Village Green Shopping Centre just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, to discover two of the four tires on her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, both on the driver’s side, had been deliberately punctured.

The vehicle, parked at the east entry to The Bay and sitting relatively alone, has a Saskatchewan licence plate.

“I live here. I pay taxes here,” said the frustrated driver to several eyewitnesses.

The Morning Star has reached out to the shopping centre and RCMP for more information.

