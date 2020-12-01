‘Tis the season to protect your packages: Vernon RCMP

RCMP are offering some helpful ways to send the Grinch home empty handed this holiday season. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP)

More online shopping means more parcels on doorsteps, and more opportunities for the Grinch to strike.

With holiday shopping season in full swing, and with Covid-19 measures in place, more and more consumers are turning to online shopping this season. While this can be a convenient way to cross items off your holiday shopping list, the abundance of packages delivered to doorsteps can be a tempting target for the Grinch who may be doing a little holiday shopping of his own in your neighbourhood.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are offering some helpful ways you can send the Grinch home empty handed this holiday season.

Here are a few steps you can take to protect your goodies:

  • Arrange for a delivery time when you are home
  • Install video cameras to deter thieves
  • Utilize shipment tracking to receive updates as your items travel to their destination
  • Request a delivery notification. Once delivered, retrieve the item as soon as possible. The less time it is sitting unattended, the lower the risk of it being stolen
  • Can’t be at home? Have someone retrieve it for you
  • Have your package delivered to a post office or other pickup location
  • Add delivery instructions to leave items off the front step and out of sight at a rear or side door
  • If your package is stolen, file a report with the courier and notify police right away

“We encourage everyone to keep track of their items as they make their way to your home, and to have a plan in place to retrieve them once they arrive,” RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Parcel theft is not exclusive to the holiday season and taking these preventive measures can greatly reduce your risk of becoming a victim to this type of crime any time of the year.”

