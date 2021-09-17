Two hundred and fifteen lights are placed on the lawn outside the Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, June, 13, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Two hundred and fifteen lights are placed on the lawn outside the Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, June, 13, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Tk’emlups Nation extends invitation to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Nation encouraging participants to teach the honour song in schools, workplaces and at home

A First Nation that announced more than 200 unmarked graves had been found at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., is inviting people to mark Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Nation has shared a video to help people learn the Secwepemc Honour Song to drum and sing at 2:15 p.m. Pacific time on Sept. 30.

Chief Rosanne Casimir says news of the unmarked graves sparked a global outpouring of support and the invitation offers a way for people to connect.

The nation is encouraging participants to teach the honour song in schools, workplaces and at home.

Since May, several other First Nations have reported finding unmarked graves or suspected remains located around former residential institutions in their territories.

Casimir says the nation has been working to decide what happens next at the Kamloops site and it is set to share updates at an event scheduled to take place next month.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: Tk’emlups preparing for archaeological work at B.C. residential school site where remains found

Indigenousresidential schoolsTruth and Reconciliation Commission

Previous story
Program bringing rural nurse training to B.C.’s rural north
Next story
Leaders make get-out-the-vote plea for Monday as campaign hits final days

Just Posted

One-thousand Smile Cookies were handed out to health care workers in the North Okanagan Sept. 16, 2021, thanks to Bannister GM, Tim Hortons and the VJH Foundation. (VJH Foundation)
1,000 smiles for North Okanagan health care workers

A mulit-use path planned along Silver Star Road would eventually connect Pleasant Valley Road all the way up to the Grey Canal trail off Blackcomb Way. (City of Vernon image)
Province moves Vernon’s new multi-use path forward

Cops for Kids riders are coming through Vernon Saturday on the last leg of their journey. (Cops for Kids photo)
Vernon cops ride 1,000 kilometres for kids

Smoke continues to be visible from the White Rock Lake wildfire, as pictured Sept. 9. (Ian Kalamazoo photo)
Firefighters, staff thanked for getting White Rock Lake fire under control