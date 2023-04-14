Toilet paper fire prompts Rutland Middle School evacuation

Photos circulating on social media of fire at Rutland Middle School. (Contributed) Fire crews on scene of Rutland Middle School. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News) Students evacuated from Rutland Middle School. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)

Rutland Middle School was evacuated Friday afternoon after smoke was seen coming from the second-floor hallway.

Fire crews responded to Rutland Road just before 12:30 p.m. and discovered there had been a small blaze in a washroom.

Toilet paper was apparently set on fire causing the sprinklers to activate. While the blaze was quickly extinguished the sprinklers caused water damage to the second floor.

All students and teachers were safely evacuated and seen waiting outside the building.

Two fire trucks and RCMP responded to the scene.

A release from the school district said that classes are cancelled for the rest of the day.

“I can’t say enough about how well our school community responded to the emergency,” said Rod Baruta, principal at Rutland Middle School. “Everyone did their jobs as practiced, making sure everyone is safe, accounted for, and in good spirits as we gathered in the school field.”

