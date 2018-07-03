Julia Payson, executive director of CMHA Vernon and District Branch (left) accepts a cheque from Tanya Wick, vice-president of people and services for Tolko Industries Ltd.

Tolko donates to Vernon mental health

Vernon-based company gives $6,000 for programs

Funding for local mental health care programs provided by the Vernon branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) got a boost from Vernon-based Tolko Industries.

Tolko vice-president of people and services, Tanya Wicks, presented a donation of $6,000 to CMHA executive director Julia Payson.

“CMHA Vernon is extremely grateful for the generous support from Tolko,” said Payson. “Through partnerships with community-minded leaders like Tolko, we will continue to improve and save the lives of our local youth and families.”

CMHA provides several services that help children and adults cope with day-to-day challenges. From programs that strengthen parent-child relationships to increase the awareness and prevention of suicide, CMHA is available over the phone, on the web, and in-person.

“We are grateful for all the work CMHA does and we are pleased to help support their mission,” said Wick. “Hopefully this donation will provide CMHA with the funding it needs to continue bettering people’s lives.”

Founded in 1959, CMHA Vernon has been working to improve mental health in the community. Today CMHA provides programs for individuals and families, of all ages, with approximately 600 people accessing services each month.

For more information, visit vernon.cmha.bc.ca.


