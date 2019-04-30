Gareth Jones, Director of Community Services Department at the Okanagan Indian Band poses with Justin Giddens, Tolko HR business partner and Melyssa Edwards from Tolko’s Lavington Division. (Brieanna Charlebois- Morning Star)

Tolko provides donation of $3,000 to support youth-at-risk programs

“A supportive community is vital to achieving successful outcomes for our youth.”

Tolko Industries Ltd. announced a $3,000 donation of children-at-risk programs for the Okanagan Indian Band on Tuesday, April 30.

Tolko is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of forest products for customers around the world, including lumber, plywood, veneer, oriented strand board, co-products, biomass power and a growing number of specialty wood products.

“On behalf of Tolko, I’m pleased to provide this funding for youth at-risk in the community,” said Gordon Sitter, plant manager at Tolko’s Lavington location. “This kind of investment is directly in line with our values at Tolko and is our chance to have a significant, positive impact on the Okanagan Indian Band community.”

Tolko’s support of $3,000 provides an example of partners working together to achieve positive results, particularly for programs that focus on getting back to the land, increasing self-confidence, developing social and family relationships, and making positive life choices.

“The Okanagan Indian Band has programs for children at risk that use prevention and intervention approaches,” said Gareth Jones, Director of Community Services Department at the Okanagan Indian Band. “A supportive community is vital to achieving successful outcomes for our youth, and we appreciate Tolko’s generous donation.”

