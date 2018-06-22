Tom Harris memorial fundraiser supports kids camps

Tom Harris Legacy Fund sends over 200 underpriviledged local kids to camp this summer.

Recently established by Tom Harris Cellular, the Tom Harris Fund for Families has raised $30,000 to send over 200 underprivileged local children to camp this summer through the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign.

Tom Harris Cellular is Canada’s largest TELUS authorized dealer with 45 locations across British Columbia and Alberta. On June 29, celebrations will be held at every store across both provinces.

The public is invited to join the celebrations that day where a portion of all profits will be donated to the Tom Harris Fund for Families.

The Telus Koodo Store at 3503 32nd Street is Vernon’s Tom Harris location.

“This initiative would have dad bursting with pride and gratitude; young people enjoying summer to the fullest gave him immense joy,” said Tony Harris, son of Tom Harris.

Tom Harris was known as a charismatic and loving father, husband, and successful businessman who built the Harris Auto Group on Vancouver Island and Tom Harris Cellular, Canada’s largest TELUS dealer. Harris was known as a philanthropist who gave back to the community through numerous leadership roles in community organizations like the Nanaimo United Way, Nanaimo Community Foundation, and Nanaimo District Hospital Foundation.

Harris unexpectedly passed away at the age of 67 in Roche Harbor, Wash. on June 29, 2017.

