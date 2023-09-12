‘Tone deaf user group fee hike’: Vernon Chamber

The city is being called out for “abandoning community-based organizations wanting to host events.”

Vernon city council has supported a five per cent fee hike for facilities starting January 2024, despite months of growing frustration from user groups about the high fees and challenging booking process.

“This is going to hurt non-profits and the ability to hold local events for the community. If the public is wondering why it’s difficult to attract events or why events are modified or disappear, this will be a significant factor,” said Robin Cardew, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce president.

“It’s interesting to note that the fee hike will likely be used to pay for the discretionary grants that user groups will be awarded by council moving forward and that user groups will be paying for their own grant which feels backwards. It’s like robbing your piggy bank to cut yourself a cheque.”

Council approved the five per cent increase, despite council’s previous request for no more than a four per cent increase.

“Administration is following the recommendation of consultants to increase the fees of five per cent,” said Leah Walker, manager of customer service at Vernon Recreation. “Taking into consideration cost of staffing and facility increases, the five per cent is required to be able to meet all of those increases.”

According to Debra Law, director of finance for the city, “the tax impact would be that a five per cent increase in recreation would cost $141,382, whereas a four per cent increase would be $113,106 for a difference of $28,276.”

The approval comes after numerous organizations have previously slammed the decision to raise rates, notably the Vernon Farmers Market.

“We’re a nonprofit organization and I don’t think that we are being treated in a way that says the city values our place in the community,” said Rachelle Zelaney, Vernon Farmers Market president.

The chamber is also frustrated that city council completely overlooked the chamber’s recommendations on facility fees and booking processes based on input from user groups reviewing the report from the city’s consultant looking into fees.

READ MORE: Vernon survey focuses on recreation facility rental fees, usage

“The feedback requested a freeze on fee hikes until a proper full review on fees was completed. It also provided unanimous opposition to discretionary grants, citing the potential for favouritism, cumbersome administrative work and grant dependence. Instead, the chamber task force was in favour of reducing fees in an equitable and balanced manner,” said Cardew.

“City staff delayed a presentation to council for a month so they could respond to the chamber recommendations. But instead of doing that, city staff simply mirrored the consultant’s findings with no further input of how to support user groups or inclusion of solutions from user groups.”

The chamber is pleased to see the city is proceeding with the hiring of an event coordinator.

“Hopefully this helps to enhance communication efforts and responsiveness with user groups. However, time will tell if efficiencies are created or the city’s booking process continues to provide stumbling blocks for non-profits,” said Cardew.

READ MORE: Frustration grows as Vernon raises rates on farmers market

