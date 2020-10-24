Too close to call in Vernon-Monashee race

Incumbent Foster holds slim lead over NDP Sandhu, mail-in ballots still to come

Election night has wrapped but the race between incumbent Eric Foster of BC Liberals and NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu is too close to call in Vernon-Monashee with mail-in ballots still coming in.

The final results in close races will likely have to wait for two weeks to see the result of a flood of mail-in ballots as voters chose that option in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I knew it was going to be a lot closer than the past,” Foster said from his campaign chair’s home Saturday night, but he didn’t expect it would be this close.

He’s leading the race over Sandhu, but only by 180 votes with one ballot box not reported as of 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. Sandhu, who couldn’t be reached on election night, followed close on Foster’s heels.

At least 724,000 British Columbians requested mail-in ballots and with a number left to be counted, results of the Vernon-Monashee race are still unclear.

An Oct. 20 Pollsters finding said people who had already voted were more likely to support the NDP. The poll found 51 per cent of early voters supported John Horgan’s NDP, compared to 35 per cent of those who have not yet voted.

After only an hour since polling stations closed at 8 p.m., an NDP government was declared.

Green candidate Keli Westgate, who followed third, spoke on the early declaration of an NDP majority government.

“Our projections were better than we thought,” Westgate said Saturday night. “We have at least four seats. We were hoping for another minority government. It would be good to have all the parties working together. Hopefully, the NDP take climate action seriously.”

Conservative candidate Kyle Delfing said a majority NDP government was to be expected.

“Ideally, what I would have liked to see is another minority government,” Delfing said from his home. “I think it would have been better for the people.”

