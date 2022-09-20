(RCMP/Contributed)

(RCMP/Contributed)

Too Fast, Too Furious: Two Kelowna speeders caught going 2-times the speed limit

The incident took place on Saturday night (Sept. 17)

It was ‘ludacris’ how fast a couple Kelowna drivers were caught driving on Saturday night (Sept. 17).

While conducting a patrol in the area of Gordon Drive and Clement Avenue around 5:15 p.m., an officer caught two vehicles drag racing. They were heading northbound on Clement heading toward Clifton Drive, exceeding 120 km/hr in a 60-kilometre zone.

When the vehicles came to a stop at the red light at Clifton Drive, the officer parked into front of the cars and told the drivers to pull over to the side of the road. They were driving a green 2019 Ford Mustang and a blue 2005 Chrysler 200.

Both drivers were ticketed $368 for excessive speeding and their cars are impounded for a week.

“These dangerous driving behaviours pose an extremely high risk, to not only the drivers of these vehicle, but also to innocent drivers and their occupants,” said Sgt. Mark Booth, Kelowna RCMP Traffic Service. “We take these incidents extremely serious and therefore we hold these violators accountable, by removing their ability to continue these high risk actions.”

READ MORE: Superheroes of all forms; Easter Seals Drop Zone on now in Kelowna

READ MORE: Team Canada heading down under with some Kelowna flare

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

auto racingKelownaOkanaganRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man rescued from Sheridan Lake after calling for help
Next story
Be wary of cell phone scams, B.C. senior tricked out of $600 warns

Just Posted

Close-up of a stop sign on the side of a yellow school bus. (File photo)
Vernon school busses running late due to crash

Ryan Nitchie is running for a spot on Armstrong city council in the Oct. 15, 2022 civic election. (Submitted photo)
Experienced politician aiming at return to Armstrong council

There were no birds on display at the IPE this year due to concerns about the avian flu. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Avian flu found in Spallumcheen birds

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society’s fund development and communications coordinator Vicki Proulx (left) accepts a cheque for $9,607.16 from Vernon Home Depot employees Linda De Groot (from left), Deanna McNeil, Paul Gislason and Marilin Comley. The money was raised early in the summer during Home Depot’s Orange Door Project. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Project opens doors for North Okanagan youth