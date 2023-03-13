Baldy Mountain is experiencing so much snow they are extending their season until Easter long weekend. (Baldy Mountain)

Baldy Mountain is experiencing so much snow they are extending their season until Easter long weekend. (Baldy Mountain)

Too much snow! Ski mountain near Oliver extends season

Baldy Mountain Resort will stay open until the end of Easter weekend

Baldy Mountain Resort has had so much snow fall they are extending their season for one extra weekend. Now everyone can enjoy the amazing snow conditions until Easter weekend April 7 to 9, the ski resort near Oliver announced.

Around 400 centimetres has fallen on Baldy this ski season with snow still coming down.

This final weekend we will be offering their frozen rate early bird season pass which includes a free entry into Slush Cup.

The ski mountain’s famous Slush Cup is taking place this year on April 9.

To mark the end of the season, people can take their turn at skiing across some water.

In 2018, Baldy shared a video of a skier doing a flip into the cold water.

Snow School will not be in operations but rentals will be available. Eagle chair will be open with the large terrain park. Sugarlump is closed with magic carpet open.

Over at Apex Mountain, they say it’s been the best March on record with over 40 cm of new snow in the past week alone.

They have a base of over 245 cm.

READ MORE: Dummies Downhill and Slush Cup end ski season at South Okanagan slopes

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. announces spring COVID-19 boosters to be available soon
Next story
Jesuits of Canada releases list of 27 members ‘credibly’ accused of child sex abuse

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigate after a body was found in a vehicle at a 20th Street home Monday, March 13. (Bowen Asman - Morning Star)
BREAKING: RCMP investigating body found in car at Vernon home

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers’ roadside screening devices got a workout over the weekend, as the local constabulary took four suspected impaired drivers off the road. (Morning Star - file photo)
Four impaired drivers taken off North Okanagan roads

Salmon Arm resident Murray Wallace recently won $675,000 with a BC Lottery Corporation Set for Life ticket. (BCLC photo)
Salmon Arm prankster has tough time convincing spouse of lottery win

BGC Okanagan is closing its preschool program at Lavington Elementary School, confirmed in a letter to parents dated Feb. 7. (Brendan Shykora/Morning Star)
UPDATE: North Okanagan preschool program shutting down

Pop-up banner image