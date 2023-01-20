Ruth Wigman. (Okanagan College/Submitted)

Ruth Wigman. (Okanagan College/Submitted)

Top Chef contestant infuses her way into Okanagan College kitchen

Ruth Wigman has appeared on two Food Network shows

Okanagan College in Kelowna has added a taste of celebrity to its kitchen.

Ruth Wigman, who was a contestant on the Food Network’s ‘Canada’s Top Chef’ program in 2014, has taken the role of executive chef at the Infusions restaurant on campus.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my passion for the culinary world with student chefs,” said Wigman. “Their energy and ideas are contagious. It will be my role to help them experience what it is like to work in a restaurant and show them how we can be inspired by local foods and the region in the dishes we prepare.”

Wigman was also on the show ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ last January.

Away from the cameras, she brings to campus a 20-year career in the industry from coast-to-coast, including the Fairmont Vancouver Airport, Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta, and Bistro Sofia in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Wigman joins Infusions at just the right time – the restaurant is taking part in the ‘Dine Around’ program, joining other locations around the Okanagan to offer three-course meals for fixed prices until Feb. 9.

Find the Infusion menu for the event at dinearound.ca.

READ MORE: It’s time to ‘Dine Around’, Okanagan

READ MORE: Potential Indigenous course grad credit homegrown in Central Okanagan

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCollegecookingOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Big White power outage expected to last into the night
Next story
Brothers aimed to kill police, didn’t expect to survive Saanich bank shootout

Just Posted

The first book in the Vernon Reads book club, starting Jan. 21, 2023. (Internet Archive image)
Vernon library opens new chapter with monthly book club

Uride launches in Vernon on Jan. 27. (Black Press Media)
Ride-sharing service coming to Vernon

BX-Swan Lake firefighters battle a car fire early Tuesday, Jan. 17. (Contributed)
Possible connection between Vernon car fire and deaths investigated

Ravin Dugas was sentenced Jan. 6, 2023, to six years in jail less time served after he was caught in possession of fentanyl and other illicit drugs, as well as a loaded prohibited handgun on Dec. 4, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Vernon fentanyl dealer caught with prohibited handgun sentenced to 6 years