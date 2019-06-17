Top classic car show cruises back into the South Okanagan

The 19th annual Peach City Beach Cruise hits Penticton this weekend. The event features 850 vintage, collector, hot rod and custom cars from Western Canada and the northwest United States. (Robin Grant-Western News)

With 850 vintage, collector, hot rod and custom cars — the 19th annual Peach City Beach Cruise this weekend is a huge draw for local car lovers across the Okanagan.

Beginning on Friday, June 21 until Sunday, June 23, the automotive enthusiast extravaganza features unique cars from Western Canada and the northwest United States, with vehicles coming from as far away as Arizona and Texas.

New this year is a giant Harley Davidson display, which will include the opportunity to test drive the new Harley Davidson softail, a motorcycle with its rear suspension springs located out of direct view, said Wayne Wood, the event’s president.

“Besides Harley Davidson motorcycles, they’ve got simulators, they’ve got games, they’ve got a barber where you can get your hair cut,” he said. “If you want to test drive the new Softail Harley they are promoting, you can go on a tour that they’ll take you on to test drive the Harley.”

For three days, the entire length of Lakeshore Drive will be filled with show cars. The “Old Boys and Their Toys” will be in Lakawanna Park with their displays of vintage tractors, machinery and stationary engines. Gyro Park will be the centre of entertainment, with vendors and a beverage garden.

As Western Canada’s premier car show, Wood said it is considered to be the kick off to the summer season in Penticton.

“You’re going to see a full house of cars coming from all over the place,” he said. “This is one of the major events for car people that is on the tour circuit. We’ve got some incredibly beautiful cars coming. These are very, very expensive cars and you’re going to see some of the top cars — certainly in North America this weekend.

“If you’re a car person, this is one of the car shows you must go to in your life. People will go and buy their new car at a Barrett-Jackson auction and then go on a tour of the various shows in North America and we are part of that circuit,” he said, adding the Barrett-Jackson auction is known world-wide for its sale of classic and antique cars. “It’s outrageously huge.”

On Friday, registrants can enjoy a wine tasting cruise, a winding road cruise, ladies walk and shop, beach to peach parade followed by a showing of cars. Saturday is the full-on car show as well as a beverage garden, more entertainment and vendors.

On Sunday, the show will feature the Gospel Elvis, trophies and awards and the OSNS Motorcycle Raffle Draw.

For more information, see the Peach City Beach Cruise website.