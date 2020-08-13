The Supreme Court of Canada will not review a judge’s decision to grant author Steven Galloway access to emails between a woman who accused him of sexual assault and staff at the University of British Columbia. Clouds pass by the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Friday June 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Top court won’t review disclosure ruling in case of alleged defamation involving Canadian prof

Steven Galloway to get access to emails between a woman who accused him of sexual assault and staff at UBC

The Supreme Court of Canada will not review a judge’s decision to grant author Steven Galloway access to emails between a woman who accused him of sexual assault and staff at the University of British Columbia.

Galloway, former chair of the university’s creative writing department, sued the woman and two dozen others in 2018, alleging he was defamed by false allegations of sexual and physical assaults made by the woman and repeated by others.

The woman and two others applied to have the lawsuit thrown out under the province’s Protection of Public Participation Act, which aims to protect critics on matters of public interest from lawsuits intended to silence or punish them.

Meantime, Galloway requested access to documentation he argued he needed to defend his case against dismissal.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge ordered the release of emails sent to the university’s president and a professor, documentation the woman provided to back up her allegation and other records.

In April, the B.C. Court of Appeal dismissed the woman’s challenge of the ruling, prompting her application to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records new COVID-19 death, 85 more cases; Horgan calls on celebrity help
Next story
Chicken, eggs both go first as feds roll out COVID-19 food surplus program

Just Posted

Coldstream’s Verbeeck continues dual slalom dominance with win at Kicking Horse

Bas van Steenbergen also earned his second victory of the CLIF Crankworx Summer Series

Roots and Blues festival to kick off virtually on Friday

Watch the festival on Black Press Media website platforms, for free

Morning Start: The first vending machines dispensed holy water

Your morning start for Thursday, August 13, 2020

COVID-19: Lake Country author pens how-to guide for self-directed learning

Musical theatre actress Nadya Corscadden wrote book using personal expertise in distance education

Vernon history in pictures

Nearly 80 years ago, the Vernon Army Camp was prepping for the arrival of soldiers to be trained

Video: SUV burns alongside the highway near Salmon Arm

Footage of the burning vehicle was posted to Youtube.

What’s COVID-19 doing to friendships?

Life and Faith column by Jim Taylor

B.C. announces multi-year plan to double treatment beds for youth with addiction

This will bring the total number of new beds specific to those 12 to 24 years old to 247 province-wide

Missing toddler wandered for three hours in Beaverdell area before being found

The two-year-old boy was found safe by his uncle on Beaver Creek Road on Aug. 12

Tourism Kelowna’s survey asks if residents are ready for tourists

Tourism Kelowna’s survey asks Central Okanagan residents if they’re comfortable reopening tourism

Fatality after early morning crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The incident was between a semi truck and passenger vehicle

B.C. man who nearly died from COVID-19 reflects on one-month battle

Robert Billyard was in an induced coma to ensure his body would not fight the ventilator to breathe

Documentary on Kelowna brothers’ Central American surf resort business hits Amazon

Lucas and Travis Boychuk moved to Nicaragua in 2008, starting their surf resort business

Potential child predator spotted in Penticton property

The man was reportedly seen at the Columbus Park Property attempting to lure children with candy

Most Read