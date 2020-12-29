This map shows the number of COVID-19 cases reported in each Local Health Area from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. These are not total numbers. In the Salmon Arm Local Health Area, for instance, 14 cases were reported in that week, bringing the total number to an approximate 52. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)

This map shows the number of COVID-19 cases reported in each Local Health Area from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. These are not total numbers. In the Salmon Arm Local Health Area, for instance, 14 cases were reported in that week, bringing the total number to an approximate 52. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)

Total COVID-19 cases in North Okanagan-Shuswap rise but increases shrinking

Weekly jumps decreasing or levelling off for most local health areas in region

While the number of reported cases of COVID-19 is going up in the North Okanagan-Shuswap, the rate of increase is slowing or levelling off for most areas.

Fourteen new cases were reported in the Salmon Arm Local Health Area from Dec. 13 to 19, bringing the total cases as of Dec. 19 to approximately 52. The weekly increase of 14 was just slightly higher than the 11-case rise reported the week before.

The Salmon Arm health area includes Sicamous, Malakwa, Sorrento, Blind Bay, Tappen and Falkland.

In the Vernon health area, which includes Coldstream, Lumby and Cherryville, the number of cases reported rose by 28 between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19, bringing the approximate total to 170.

However, the weekly increase of 28 is lower than the jump of 36 the week before.

Read more: New weekly reports show COVID-19 cases rising in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Read more: COVID-19 numbers rise in North Okanagan- Shuswap

For Enderby’s health area, which includes Grindrod, Mara and Kingfisher, just two COVID-19 cases were reported from Dec. 13 to 19, bringing its total cases to 15. The week before, no cases were reported in the Enderby area.

Similarly, the Armstrong-Spallumcheen health area saw a rise of just one case from Dec. 13 to 19, bringing its total reported cases to 19. The week before, it saw a slightly higher increase of four cases.

In Revelstoke, numbers increased by seven from Dec. 13 to 19, bringing the approximate total of reported cases to 64. The bulk of those cases were due to a cluster from travellers coming to the community for recreation. Just one new case was reported during the week previous.

In Salmon Arm, the only cases publicized by Interior Health to date have been a Walmart employee who tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2020 and a student at Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus who caught the virus in November. The health authority is also involved with ongoing cases at Lakeside Manor, an independent living complex, and a potential exposure at Ranchero Elementary was recently reported.

Graphs are available from the BCCDC Comparisons App showing how each health authority is doing in terms of positive test rates by month.

Read more: Five cases now confirmed at Salmon Arm independent living complex

Read more: Update – COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at second Vernon long-term care home

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSalmon ArmVernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Enderby Fire Department remembers fallen captain
Next story
Vernon mom rushed to Lower Mainland hospital with unborn baby

Just Posted

This map shows the number of COVID-19 cases reported in each Local Health Area from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. These are not total numbers. In the Salmon Arm Local Health Area, for instance, 14 cases were reported in that week, bringing the total number to an approximate 52. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
Total COVID-19 cases in North Okanagan-Shuswap rise but increases shrinking

Weekly jumps decreasing or levelling off for most local health areas in region

Jayce Barreiro (from left), Brock Morgan, Chad Rook, Kevin Durand, Emmanuel Addo and Ryan Robbins in Dangerous, which is in production in the Okanagan. (Minds Eye Entertainment)
Okanagan reels in record year of films despite COVID-19

Dangerous the last of 30 productions shot in the region in 2020

The Enderby Fire Department's Facebook post announcing a special candle ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 29, to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the on-duty death of Capt. Dan Botkin. (Facebook photo)
Enderby Fire Department remembers fallen captain

Dan Botkin was killed in the line of duty nine years ago today, Dec. 29

Vernon’s Emma Lunder, 29, the veteran of Canada’s senior women’s biathlon team, competes at a World Cup race in December 2020 in Hochfilzen, Austria. (Nordic Focus photo)
Vernon biathlon veteran relishes role with national team

Emma Lunder, 29, has three top-10 World Cup 2020-21 results for Canadian women’s squad

North Okanagan residents have a few options when it comes to disposing of real Christmas trees following the holiday season. (Black Press - file photo)
Options available for North Okanagan Christmas tree disposal

Vernon, Coldstream and BX residents can take trees to St. John’s Ambulance lot or RDNO disposal site

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases top 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

RiverQuest Charters owner Dave Gunn had no idea he was creating a viral video when he scaled down an embankment with his chainsaw on Dec. 16 to cut away a tree blocking the river. (Screenshot)
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral

Total number of views has surpassed 24 million in just a few weeks.

Wind power or wind energy is the use of wind to provide the mechanical power through wind turbines to turn electric generators and traditionally to do other work, like milling or pumping. (Contributed)
Dyer: Balancing variable solar and wind energy

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

(Depositphotos.com)
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Diversity in movies has been mandated

Dear Editor: Re: COLUMN: Adding diversity to light holiday movies (Summerland Review,… Continue reading

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains takes questions about his decision to keep secret-ballot votes for union certification, demanded by the B.C. Green Party, B.C. legislature, Nov. 20, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Trade union expansion a key goal for B.C. NDP in 2021

Union-only deals may extend to Massey crossing, others

WestJet planes at YLW. (Capital News file photo)
Status quo for WestJet at Kelowna International Airport despite airline’s cutbacks

Airport roles will be contracted out but WestJet didn’t say how many Kelowna employees will be let go

A concept rendering of the proposed Costco at the corner of Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads. (WSP Global)
Public hearing for controversial Kelowna Costco relocation goes digital

Notice on the city’s website states people will need to participate in the hearing electronically

Photo from video posted to Facebook.
Woman caught on camera allegedly stealing from Okanagan charity

The woman is alleged to have stolen from the donation bin before

Most Read