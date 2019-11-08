Lizzy was struck in a hit-and-run Thursday evening. The dog is recovering but has many injuries. (Duane Carnell/Facebook)

Tough pup recovering after Okanagan hit-and-run

Lizzy suffered several lacerations after being struck by a vehicle in Kelowna Thursday night

A Kelowna family dog is slowly recovering after being run over in a hit-and-run incident Thursday night.

Lizzy, who’s fortunate to still be alive, was hit in Rutland around 5 p.m. after a speeding van struck her and continued driving along McCurdy Road.

“This van came flying through roughly about 60 or 70 kilometres an hour, which everyone does on McCurdy,” said Lizzy’s owner Karey Nelson.

“The vehicle hit Lizzy, dragged her a little bit and she rolled out and bounced down the road.”

READ MORE: 99-year-old Kelowna resident shares Second World War story

Lizzy was taken to Fairfield Animal Hospital and was treated for several lacerations. Fortunately she didn’t suffer any serious injuries but did need to get some staples in her leg.

Nelson said that they’ll need to keep an eye on Lizzy for the next few weeks and that all four of her children are devastated, especially her 16-year-old autistic son who Lizzy is a support dog for.

“They are all extremely distraught,” she said.

“She’s a very active dog, so she’s not allowed to jump, play, basically nothing.”

READ MORE: Morning Start: Happy birthday, Gordon Ramsay

Nelson said she hopes her expereience will teach drivers to slow down and pay attention to the roads.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton concert date for Blind Melon and guests has been cancelled
Next story
Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Just Posted

Okanagan College receives 50K to boost students’ tech careers

Gateway to Tech is a provincial funding program that received a major boost with a donation from RBC

Vernon homeboy NØX knocks out new tracks

HOME extended play collaborates with Billy Nickel and Sammi Morelli

Vernon’s Downtown Internet Lounge to host all-nighter gaming marathon

Stretch your thumbs, there’s a Street Fighter tourney

Vernon drivers rally for top-five finish in Alberta

Dave Barg and Matt Lunde finish overall out of 17 at Kananaskis Rally

Coldstream squad primed for provincials

Kal Lakers to host 2019 B.C. AA High School Senior Girls Volleyball tournament Nov. 28 t0 30

More Canadians plan to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies this year: poll

But it’s not just about thanking veterans, the poll suggests; it’s also about learning from them.

Penticton concert date for Blind Melon and guests has been cancelled

No reason given for cancellation of Canadian dates for Blind Melon, Bif Naked and Soul Asylum

Tough pup recovering after Okanagan hit-and-run

Lizzy suffered several lacerations after being struck by a vehicle in Kelowna Thursday night

Tributes, support pour in for Salmon Arm woman who died in Ibiza

GoFundMe account set up to help family of Sarah Lewis with funeral, legal expenses

Morning Start: Happy birthday, Gordon Ramsay

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 8

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

EDITORIAL: An ongoing call for peace

The quest for peace today seems just as elusive as it was during the First World War

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

Most Read