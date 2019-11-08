Tough pup recovering after Okanagan hit-and-run

Lizzy suffered several lacerations after being struck by a vehicle in Kelowna Thursday night

Lizzy was struck in a hit-and-run Thursday evening. The dog is recovering but has many injuries. (Duane Carnell/Facebook)

A Kelowna family dog is slowly recovering after being run over in a hit-and-run incident Thursday night.

Lizzy, who’s fortunate to still be alive, was hit in Rutland around 5 p.m. after a speeding van struck her and continued driving along McCurdy Road.

“This van came flying through roughly about 60 or 70 kilometres an hour, which everyone does on McCurdy,” said Lizzy’s owner Karey Nelson.

“The vehicle hit Lizzy, dragged her a little bit and she rolled out and bounced down the road.”

Lizzy was taken to Fairfield Animal Hospital and was treated for several lacerations. Fortunately she didn’t suffer any serious injuries but did need to get some staples in her leg.

Nelson said that they’ll need to keep an eye on Lizzy for the next few weeks and that all four of her children are devastated, especially her 16-year-old autistic son who Lizzy is a support dog for.

“They are all extremely distraught,” she said.

“She’s a very active dog, so she’s not allowed to jump, play, basically nothing.”

Nelson said she hopes her expereience will teach drivers to slow down and pay attention to the roads.

