Tour buses still coming to Salmon Arm hotel

Hotel refused to speak with Black Press, but one of the tour companies said the tourists were healthy

At least three tour buses have visited Salmon Arm’s Comfort Inn and Suites since Mar. 18, which caused a hotel guest some worry.

When Black Press Media called the hotel, they said they weren’t able to speak about the buses.

Julie Byun, a representative with Vancouver-based OK Tour!, said the bus only had 10 people on board, all were Vancouver locals and they were all healthy.

“For next week, we’ve cancelled those tours,” said Byun.

“Usually, our tours only have about eight to 10 people, with a maximum of 15. But right now, there are 10 people.”

Byun added the bus was headed to Mt. Loki in the Kootenays and would be driving back to Vancouver in the next day.

The other two buses had no identifiable logos or markings.

