Funds are coming to the Okanagan for tourism projects including more bike trails. (North Okanagan Cycling Society photo)

Funds are coming to the Okanagan for tourism projects including more bike trails. (North Okanagan Cycling Society photo)

Tourism funds ride into Okanagan

Bike trails, Indigenous landmarks being added around the valley

While tourism booths are closing around the Okanagan, new initiatives are popping up across the valley to get locals out.

Fourteen new destination and tourism infrastructure developments are underway in the region, including biking and hiking trails and Indigenous landmarks.

“We know recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic for businesses and people in the tourism sector are critically important. This fund creates new tourism infrastructure, which will help the sector recover, create local jobs and spur economic development,” Tourism Minister Melanie Mark said.

The largest share of the funding, $600,000, is going towards regional mountain bike tourism development, building full-length signature downhill and cross country mountain bike trails.

Other projects are:

• Shuswap-North Okanagan Rail Trail (Sicamous to Armstrong) $250,000 towards development of a 3.5 km pilot section of the trail connecting Enderby and Splatsin te Secwépemc

• CRIS Outdoors For All $210,000 to construct and equip mobile equipment rentals for adaptive cycling, kayaking, ski and hiking gear

• Spinal Cord Injury BC $210,000 to enhance AccessNow app to include tourism values and mapping missions

• Larch Hills Nordic Society $200,000 for six kms of trail lighting

• Secwépemc Landmarks Initiative $170,000 for development and installation of eight iconic public landmarks at key locations in Shuswap Lakes region

• Merritt Mountain bike trail development $145,000 for construction of 4,000 meters of trail to complete existing Iron Mountain trail

• Grey Canal Trail $110,000 to construct one km connection between Turtle Mountain and Davidson Orchards, completing an eight-kilometre continuous trail section in Vernon

• Valemont bike trail development $105,000 to complete four mountain bike trails and a skill development zone

• Overland Ski Club $75,000 upgrades to Stake Lake Nordic ski area including lengthening trail lighting, improving trail bed, expanding snow shoeing

• BC Regional Tourism Secretariat $45,000 collaborative regional project

• Cariboo Wagon Road $30,000 for restoration of the non-motorized visitor road with parking, signage, restrooms and Wi-Fi

• Caravan Farm Theatre audio land walk $25,000 to build three recorded storytelling tracks to accompany a 20-30 minute walk through the 80-acre site

• Regional Training and Inspiration Centre $25,000 to complete construction of a welcome centre, specifically patio with electric vehicle charging stations

“Attracting more visitors to the Thompson-Okanagan is a boost for our local operators, their families and our communities at large,” Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said.

“We are already fortunate enough to live in a world-class tourist destination that plays a crucial role in our economy, and I’m happy to see these investments helping make sure our communities recover quickly by creating even more opportunities for people to explore our beautiful part of the world.”

READ MORE: Technology replaces Vernon’s tourism centre

READ MORE: Many potential benefits to Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
15 youths not backing down in their fight to sue Ottawa over climate change inaction
Next story
Man arrested at Kamloops hotel following sounds of woman screaming

Just Posted

Funds are coming to the Okanagan for tourism projects including more bike trails. (North Okanagan Cycling Society photo)
Tourism funds ride into Okanagan

Bike trails, Indigenous landmarks being added around the valley

Vernon Vipers defenceman Griffen Barr sets up a screen in front of West Kelowna goalie Zachary Bennett during the Vipers’ 2-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Monday, May 3, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers edge West Kelowna Warriors

Two second-period goals give Vipers 2-1 B.C. Hockey League pod win Monday, May 3, in Vernon

Vernon Jubilee Hospital registered nurse Amy Novakowski stands beside a Panda Warmer in the hospital’s women and children’s health services unit. <ins>The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation and Vernon’s Pure Country radio station will try to raise money to replace the aging panda warmers in the 18th annual Have a Heart Radiothon slated for Thursday, May 27.</ins> (VJHF photo)
Virtual Vernon radiothon returns to airwaves

18th annual Have a Heart Radiothon on Pure Country FM to run for 12 hours Thursday, May 27, raising funds for VJH equipment

(Pexels/Contributed)
May showers expected after dry April in the Okanagan

It’s going to be a wet month for the Okanagan

A woman who went missing from Chilliwack April 8 has been found by the RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Lake Country man arrested after climbing his way into Vernon apartment building

Police called to B&E in progress Saturday night; man attempted to evade officers

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man arrested at Kamloops hotel following sounds of woman screaming

Kamloops RCMP had to follow the sounds of a woman screaming after reports of a stabbing

Shuswap Orthodontics staff practiced in the ways of the force, and accompanied by a well-known Wookie, marked May 4th, aka Star Wars Day, with a visit to downtown Salmon Arm businesses offering photo ops and to local dental offices to deliver cookies. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Shuswap Orthodontics Jedi out in force for May 4th

Wookie part of goodwill walk through downtown Salmon Arm on Star Wars Day

Sally Ginter has begun a role as chief executive officer with the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. (Contributed)
VIDEO: South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation finds new head with Sally Ginter

Chief executive officer had earlier worked with Ronald McDonald House Charities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Ranging from 11 to 20 in age and representing seven provinces and one territory, the plaintiffs are appealing a Supreme Court judge’s decision to dismiss their lawsuit last fall. (David Suzuki Foundation)
15 youths not backing down in their fight to sue Ottawa over climate change inaction

The group has filed an appeal after their lawsuit was struck down by a Federal Court judge last fall

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. (File photo)
Woman seriously injured in cougar attack near Agassiz

B.C. Conservation Officer Services predator team has been dispatched

Tacos Del Norte in Penticton will be closed Tuesday, May 4 until further notice due to a break-in. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Break-in cancels Taco Tuesday in Penticton

Tacos Del Norte was forced to close on Tuesday after they were broken into overnight

Harry Richardson was found guilty on four counts at the Nelson Courthouse on March 22 and has now been found not criminally responsible due to mental illness. File photo
Man who fired at RCMP officers in West Kootenay found not criminally responsible

Harry Richardson found to be mentally ill during 2019 incident in Argenta

Most Read