Tourism Kelowna’s survey asks if residents are ready for tourists

Tourism Kelowna wants to know how comfortable residents are with welcoming tourists back to the region. (Jan Vasek - Pixabay)

British Columbia remains in Phase 3 of its reopening plan but with a surge of COVID-19 cases in the Central Okanagan, are residents comfortable with welcoming tourists back into the region?

That’s the question Tourism Kelowna has for residents.

Tourism Kelowna wants to hear from residents about what they feel about tourists coming back to the area, especially towards the fall season.

“Tourism is an important part of our local economy. Each year, over 1.8 million overnight visitors spend over $337 million at local businesses. Overall, tourism is a $1.25 billion industry locally, responsible for approximately 12,000 jobs and contributes to our overall quality of life,” Tourism Kelowna wrote in the introduction to the survey.

The survey asks how comfortable residents are welcoming regional visitors to Kelowna, as well as visitors from other B.C. communities, visitors from other provinces, and even visitors from the U.S.

Tourism Kelowna said the responses from the survey will help inform their marketing strategy for the fall months.

For more information on the survey, visit Tourism Kelowna’s website.

READ: Roots and Blues online festival to kick off Friday

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus