Ange Chew wants businesses to know how she can help

City of Vernon Tourism Manager, Ange Chew gives her “snap shot presentation” to local business owners and industry officials during Tourism Vernon’s first Open House at Vernon Lodge on Jan.18. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Tourism Vernon hosted its first open house event Thursday afternoon, with a varied cross-section of North Okanagan businesses in attendance. Tourism manager Ange Chew said the goal of the event, which was held at the Vernon Lodge, was to showcase local businesses while letting local businesses know what Tourism Vernon could do for them.

Tourism Manager, Ange Chew and Economic Development Manager, Kevin Poole discuss Vernon’s tourism strategy

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews

erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com

