Townhomes to open on SilverStar in 2020

The Peaks are the last phase of the Pinnacles developments

Six new three-storey townhomes called the Peaks are slated to open in January 2020 at SilverStar Mountain Resort. (The Pinnacles)

SilverStar Mountain Resort will be home to new townhomes this January. The six new three-storey townhomes called the Peaks will sleep nine to 10 people in its 2,000-plus square feet and offers ski-in, ski-out access for those craving quick access.

“As rental accommodations become harder to find on the mountain, people are very excited about these new townhomes and already inquiring about reservations for January,” Pinnacle Suites general manager Destanne Norris said. “In addition, many families and groups prefer our larger suites where they can all stay together and even bring their dog.”

Vernon’s Pasechnik Construction and Armstrong’s Maddocks Construction are behind the new builds set to open in 2020 adjacent to the existing Pinnacles Suites.

The townhomes are fully furnished with deluxe amenities including high ceilings, full kitchen and dining area with covered deck, slate fireplace, three bedrooms, 2.5 baths — with full en suite in the master. Each unit is finished with flat screen TVs, washer and dryer, and a private, heated patio with a six-person hot tub to relax after a full day of skiing SilverStar.

Each unit is privately owned and there are only two left for purchase. Owners can choose to live in their suites full time, lock and leave, or put them into the rental management pool for periods when they are unoccupied.

These townhomes are the last phase of development at the Pinnacles, which started when a group of ski patrollers purchased the day lodge from the resort in the mid-’80s.

More information is available at peaksatpinnacles.com.

