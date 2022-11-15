Townhouse project proposed near Vernon cemetery

Four buildings, 16 total units planned by four-way stop at 43rd Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road

Vernon council has before it an application for a four-building, 16-unit townhouse complex on 43rd Avenue near Pleasant Valley Road. (City of Vernon photos)

A 16-unit townhouse development could be popping up near Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

The development would be located at 1609-43rd Avenue, near the four-way stop at Pleasant Valley Road, and across from the Vernon Mobile Home Park.

City planner Michelle Austin presented council with a zoning and development permit application for the property at its regular meeting Monday, Nov. 14.

“There is currently one single-detached dwelling located on the property, planned for demolition to allow for redevelopment,” said Austin. “Development plans are to construct a 16-unit townhouse development consisting of four, four-plex buildings.”

Buildings 1 and 2 would face 43rd Avenue with what Austin called a “pedestrian-oriented” design including direct access to the sidewalk, patios, lighting, landscaping, decorative fencing and garages at the rear. Buildings 3 and 4 front the rear property line, with the same amenities, and garages that front the private driveway.

Each dwelling has a two-car garage, with four units having double garages and 12 units having tandem garages. Adequate visitor parking, accessible parking and bicycle spots would be provided.

The 2.5 and three storey buildings include two- and three-bedroom units.

The zoning application is to change the current zone from R5 – four-plex residential to RH2 – stacked row housing residential. The development permit application includes varying the zoning bylaw to change rear- and side-yard setbacks.

Council voted unanimously to support the application. A public hearing on the application will also be held.

READ MORE: Vernon council to consider 4.89-5.22% tax increase

READ MORE: Vernon action team continues helping RV individuals

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilHousingVernon