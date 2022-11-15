Vernon council has before it an application for a four-building, 16-unit townhouse complex on 43rd Avenue near Pleasant Valley Road. (City of Vernon photos)

Vernon council has before it an application for a four-building, 16-unit townhouse complex on 43rd Avenue near Pleasant Valley Road. (City of Vernon photos)

Townhouse project proposed near Vernon cemetery

Four buildings, 16 total units planned by four-way stop at 43rd Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road

A 16-unit townhouse development could be popping up near Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

The development would be located at 1609-43rd Avenue, near the four-way stop at Pleasant Valley Road, and across from the Vernon Mobile Home Park.

City planner Michelle Austin presented council with a zoning and development permit application for the property at its regular meeting Monday, Nov. 14.

“There is currently one single-detached dwelling located on the property, planned for demolition to allow for redevelopment,” said Austin. “Development plans are to construct a 16-unit townhouse development consisting of four, four-plex buildings.”

Buildings 1 and 2 would face 43rd Avenue with what Austin called a “pedestrian-oriented” design including direct access to the sidewalk, patios, lighting, landscaping, decorative fencing and garages at the rear. Buildings 3 and 4 front the rear property line, with the same amenities, and garages that front the private driveway.

Each dwelling has a two-car garage, with four units having double garages and 12 units having tandem garages. Adequate visitor parking, accessible parking and bicycle spots would be provided.

The 2.5 and three storey buildings include two- and three-bedroom units.

The zoning application is to change the current zone from R5 – four-plex residential to RH2 – stacked row housing residential. The development permit application includes varying the zoning bylaw to change rear- and side-yard setbacks.

Council voted unanimously to support the application. A public hearing on the application will also be held.

READ MORE: Vernon council to consider 4.89-5.22% tax increase

READ MORE: Vernon action team continues helping RV individuals

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilHousingVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada monitoring situation as Poland says Russian-made missile killed two

Just Posted

The Alertable app transmits emergency notifications affecting a specified area. (File photo)
North Okanagan communities join emergency alert system

Vernon council has before it an application for a four-building, 16-unit townhouse complex on 43rd Avenue near Pleasant Valley Road. (City of Vernon photos)
Townhouse project proposed near Vernon cemetery

Bylaw officers deal with a homeless woman asking for help in downtown Vernon Saturday, Nov. 12. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Downtown Vernon security patrols parked

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Light a Bulb campaign is looking to raise the remaining $900,000 needed for an urgently needed second CT scanner. (Submitted photo)
Vernon hospital in desperate need of second CT scanner