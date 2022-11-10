UPDATED: Townhouse under construction goes up in flames in Penticton

A townhouse on South Main has gone up in flames Thursday morning. (Sheri Bublitz Facebook)A townhouse on South Main has gone up in flames Thursday morning. (Sheri Bublitz Facebook)
UPDATE: 9:15 a.m

A blaze that ripped through a townhouse that was under construction on South Main is now under control. Fire crews extinguished the flames. Investigators remain on scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

7:30 a.m. Thursday

A townhouse under construction on South Main went up in flames Thursday morning (Nov. 10).

Numerous people took to Facebook around 6:30 a.m. posting pictures and video of the flames that were seen throughout Penticton.

Area residents reported hearing a huge boom before the fire ignited. Fire crews are on scene.

South Main is currently closed from Pineview to Green Avenue.

The Western News has reached out to the fire department for more information.

