Township issues water quality advisory

The Township of Spallumcheen has issued a water quality advisory for users on the Pleasant Valley/Hankey/Round Prairie Water System.

The advisory was issued Thursday due to poor water quality because of increased total coliform counts.

Until further notice, users with weakened immune systems, and/or wishing additional protection, should take precautions when drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or when brushing teeth.

Boil water rapidly for at least one minute or use an alternate, safe source of water.

The City of Armstrong, also on Thursday, issued a boil water notice for its residents due to poor water quality.

