Township of Spallumcheen handling development, planning applications

Township of Spallumcheen residents wanting planning and development applications can conduct their business at the municipal hall.

Effective Tuesday, Dec. 1, all applications with respect to the planning department are to be submitted to the township office. This is to make for a more convenient service offering for residents and business owners.

“This new service offering will support the township’s ‘Open for Business’ outlook and strategic vision,” said Mayor Christine Fraser.

This includes applications such as:

ALR Applications;

Subdivision;

Rezoning;

Development permit;

Variance permit.

“To secure the long-term health of the township, we need to plan for the future and recognize that there are numerous opportunities within Spallumcheen,” said Fraser. “With initiatives such as our wastewater recovery project, we anticipate greater economic activity in the area. With planning services now being offered right here in the township, our residents no longer have to travel, and we can better serve our community with our anticipated growth.”

The Township of Spallumcheen council would like to acknowledge the many years of service that Spallumcheen residents have received from the team at the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO).

“Their commitment to this community in the avenue of development services has helped shape Spallumcheen,” said Fraser.

For more information and for future planning inquiries, please contact the township office at 250-546-3013.

