The Township of Spallumcheen, following a recommendation from B.C. Wildfire Service, has again placed a number of properties within its boundaries on Evacuation Alert as of Thursday, Aug. 12, at 10:30 a.m. (Morning Star - file photo)

Township of Spallumcheen issues Evacuation Alert

Round Lake Road; south side of Grandview Flats Road; all of Grandview Flats Road North; all of Stepping Stones; all of Larkin Cross Road; and Page Road to the southern boundary of township on alert

The Township of Spallumcheen, based on a recommendation from the B.C. Wildfire Service, has issued an evacuation alert for a number of its properties as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.

The alert has been issued for the following areas:

• Round Lake Road;

• south side of Grandview Flats Road;

all of Grandview Flats Road North;

• Page Road to the southern boundary of Spallumcheen;

all of Stepping Stones;

all of Larkin Cross Road

An evacuation alert means that this is the time to get prepared to leave your home on short notice. Get your grab-and-go bags ready (which should include several days of clothing, toiletries and medications), your emergency plan, copies of important documents and important mementos.

You do not need to evacuate at this time. Wait for an evacuation order to be issued before you leave the area.

Resources for preparing a grab-and-go back and preparing to evacuate in an emergency can be found on the Township of Spallumcheen website.

The next update will be issued by the township at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.

