Township of Spallumcheen preps for flooding

The Township of Spallumcheen has activated a Level 2 Emergency Operations Centre as of Thursday, April 30, for local flooding due to the spring freshet.

Anyone who is concerned that water is threatening a structure on their property due to overflowing ditches should contact the municipal office at 250-546-3013. If water is not a threat to structures, the township requests that residents wait for the water to naturally dissipate as resources are limited.

“We would like to remind residents that they are responsible for protecting their buildings and properties from flooding,” said Mayor Christine Fraser. “Sandbags are available, at no cost, for self-filling at the Township of Spallumcheen Public Works Yard located at 1511 Eagle Rock Road (bring your own shovel).”

It is recommended that residents use caution around creeks and streams, as fast-moving water may cause erosion and instability of bank edges.

For more information visit the township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca or call 250-546-3013.

